Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.89. 14,526,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,457,829. The company has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.