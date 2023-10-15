Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 279 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.71. 2,080,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.08.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

