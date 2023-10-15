Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 392 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 230.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.00. The stock had a trading volume of 452,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.56 and a 200-day moving average of $171.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $146.60 and a 12-month high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.12) to GBX 3,800 ($46.51) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.74) to GBX 2,950 ($36.11) in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.08) to GBX 4,000 ($48.96) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

