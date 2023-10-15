Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 417 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.22.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,071. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.88 and a 200 day moving average of $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

