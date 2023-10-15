Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 492 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.19. 737,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.72 and a one year high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

