Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 380.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 37,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWR traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

