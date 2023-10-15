Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160,678 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Linde were worth $198,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $377.89 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $274.97 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The stock has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.65.

View Our Latest Report on LIN

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.