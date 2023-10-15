Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $46.83 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.