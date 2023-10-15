Lion Street Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in FMC by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

