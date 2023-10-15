Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE PFE opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

