Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 786 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $442.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.43 and a twelve month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.