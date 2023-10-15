Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,956,900 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the September 15th total of 25,790,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,386.4 days.

Liontown Resources Stock Performance

LINRF stock opened at C$1.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.87. Liontown Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Liontown Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Liontown Resources Company Profile

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

