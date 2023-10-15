Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Barclays raised their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a negative net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $168,808.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,128.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $168,808.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,065,128.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John David Risher acquired 100,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,375,185 shares in the company, valued at $141,819,620.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 205,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,945 and have sold 43,733 shares valued at $486,348. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,465 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Lyft by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Lyft by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,819 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

