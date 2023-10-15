Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5,822.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,813 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 200.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.93 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average is $110.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

