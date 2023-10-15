MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the first quarter worth $282,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Articles

