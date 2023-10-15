MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Trading 0% Higher

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 1,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

