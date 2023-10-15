Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 0.6 %
LOAN stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.61. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Bridge Capital
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.