Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

LOAN stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.61. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.