Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $192.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.52 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

