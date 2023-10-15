Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Marston’s Price Performance
LON MARS opened at GBX 28.40 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £187.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.46, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.28, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 26.80 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 45.68 ($0.56).
Marston’s Company Profile
