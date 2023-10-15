Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MCSE opened at $12.29 on Friday. Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF by 2,174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 883,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 844,510 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,884,000.

About Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF

The Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (MCSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund actively invests in a concentrated equity portfolio of foreign companies of any market capitalization. The fund selects equities based on ESG criteria and factors related to long-term potential.

