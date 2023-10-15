Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Codex Capital L.L.C.

Codex Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises about 2.1% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,177,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,233,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.59, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,800,380 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

