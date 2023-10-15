Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.80

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and traded as high as $15.19. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 51,154 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Up 5.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.20 million, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 31.46% and a negative net margin of 111.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,220,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.