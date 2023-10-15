McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

McCoy Global Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

McCoy Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

