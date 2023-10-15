McDonald’s’ (MCD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $325.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $321.50.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $248.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.10. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $242.41 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.