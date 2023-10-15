McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $321.50.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $248.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.10. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $242.41 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

