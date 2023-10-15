Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1534 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Megaworld’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Megaworld Price Performance

MGAWY opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. Megaworld has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Megaworld Company Profile

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, leisure, and entertainment components. Its real estate portfolio comprises residential condominium units, subdivision lots and townhouses, and condominium-hotel projects, as well as office projects and retail spaces.

