Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1534 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Megaworld’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Megaworld Price Performance
MGAWY opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. Megaworld has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.62.
Megaworld Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Megaworld
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.