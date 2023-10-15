Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires 167,952 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,398 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,952 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in InMode were worth $23,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,082 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 4.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,503,439 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 6.6% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,186,886 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $42,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73,421 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INMD traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.75. 6,323,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.17. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

