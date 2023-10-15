Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires 193,500 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,500 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $113,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,576. The company has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $221.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.36 and its 200-day moving average is $193.05.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.18.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

