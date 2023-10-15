Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,969,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,902,465. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $166.71 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.