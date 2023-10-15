Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,167 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $172,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.46. 7,642,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,068,767. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.64. The company has a market cap of $469.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

