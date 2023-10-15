Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Buys 69,000 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.52% of Amdocs worth $62,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 106.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DOX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.89. 988,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,559. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average of $91.75.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

