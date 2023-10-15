Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Buys 867,000 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,813,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,000 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 1.58% of Alcoa worth $95,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

AA stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,617. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.90%.

AA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

