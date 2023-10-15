Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.15% of Mondelez International worth $146,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. 7,316,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,151,710. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

