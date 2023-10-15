Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Decreases Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lessened its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,578,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,658 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for 1.8% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 2.37% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $200,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 187.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,700 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,823,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441,883 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,008,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,534,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,868,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,846.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,848 shares of company stock valued at $799,176. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.