Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $98.73 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,597 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $98,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.71. The stock had a trading volume of 661,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,796. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.12 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,057 shares of company stock worth $8,235,856 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

