Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Raises Holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,065,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF comprises about 2.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.73% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $239,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLKR. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,328,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 53,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FLKR traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $20.10. 77,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,801. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $303.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

