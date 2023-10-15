Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 287,960 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $216,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $126.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,743. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.