Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 20,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $76,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.90.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.40. 3,092,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,479. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 205.87, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

