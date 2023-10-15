Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 33,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,738 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.4% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $150,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

ADBE stock traded down $10.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $548.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $574.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

