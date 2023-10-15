Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 417,180 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,180 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,626,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded up $2.98 on Friday, reaching $252.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,741. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $240.08 and a twelve month high of $282.37. The company has a market cap of $957.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.75.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

