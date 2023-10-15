Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 6,800 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,673,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 186.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,998,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Elbit Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

ESLT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,942. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.88. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $162.01 and a 52-week high of $225.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Elbit Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.