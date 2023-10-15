Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,895 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 1.92% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $43,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $5.33 on Friday, hitting $345.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,647. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $239.76 and a 1 year high of $364.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.