MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 422.6% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,223.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,306.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,263.03. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

