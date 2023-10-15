MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Tops $52.13 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $11.48 or 0.00042737 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $52.13 million and $1.73 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015861 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013591 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,866.97 or 1.00018336 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,541,152 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,541,151.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.39805503 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $1,612,482.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.