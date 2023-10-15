MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 31st

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CXH opened at $7.13 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $7.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $29,505.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,656.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 263.9% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 194,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 140,979 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

