MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 31st

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:CXH opened at $7.13 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $7.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $29,505.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,656.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.