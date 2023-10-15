MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0323 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MMT opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

