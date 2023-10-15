Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.12%. On average, analysts expect Middlefield Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Middlefield Banc Price Performance

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBCN. Hovde Group began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 21.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Articles

