Middlefield Banc (MBCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. On average, analysts expect Middlefield Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Middlefield Banc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $221.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.58. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

