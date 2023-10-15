Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Achieves $356.58 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Mina has a market cap of $356.58 million and $4.95 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,084,398,653 coins and its circulating supply is 984,919,151 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,084,272,652.8400393 with 984,722,430.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.36334848 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $4,975,353.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

