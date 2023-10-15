Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.23

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $40.25. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares changing hands.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.
Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.
